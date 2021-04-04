Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Novartis worth $264,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

