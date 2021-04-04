Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.30% of TCF Financial worth $242,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

