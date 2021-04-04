Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $234.16 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ASML worth $234,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $637.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.61 and a 200-day moving average of $477.62. The company has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.