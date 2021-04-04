Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $242.13 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.13% of The Timken worth $242,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $82.16 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

