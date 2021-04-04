Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $244.06 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.38% of Colfax worth $244,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.