Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $250.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Bank of Montreal worth $250,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $90.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

