Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.83 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Liberty Broadband worth $251,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

