Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $252.12 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Tyson Foods worth $252,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.