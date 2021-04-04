Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $254.29 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of HSBC worth $254,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in HSBC by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $29.26 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

