Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $256.17 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of KLA worth $256,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in KLA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.18. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $347.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

