Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $262.71 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Kansas City Southern worth $262,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

