Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $265.94 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Analog Devices worth $265,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

