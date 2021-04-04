Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of BlackRock worth $261,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $720.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.19 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

