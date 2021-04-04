Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.35% of PulteGroup worth $269,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

