Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.28% of Penske Automotive Group worth $251,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

