Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 126,983 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Activision Blizzard worth $240,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

