Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 81,871 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Best Buy worth $261,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $409,740.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

