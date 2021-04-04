Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151,623 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 605,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Southwest Airlines worth $240,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

