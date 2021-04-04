Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 375,191 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.57% of Meritage Homes worth $235,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

