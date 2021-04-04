Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,427 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,913,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Nucor worth $261,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

