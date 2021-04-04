Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Discovery worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $22,568,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

