DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,662 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $36.80 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

