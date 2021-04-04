district0x (DNT) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $186.68 million and $13.63 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

