DMarket (DMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.50 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $102.22 million and $30.50 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

