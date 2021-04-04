DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Tops $3.80 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

