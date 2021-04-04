Doc.com Token (MTC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

Doc.com Token Token Profile

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

Doc.com Token Token Trading

