Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $127.96 million and approximately $488,514.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

