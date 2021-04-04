Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0572 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00348575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002335 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,045,078,153 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

