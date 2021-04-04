Doki Doki Finance Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $382,449.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance token can now be purchased for $427.29 or 0.00731337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,713 tokens. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

