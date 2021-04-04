Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

