Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on D. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

D stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.