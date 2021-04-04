Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $116,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.