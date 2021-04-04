Donu Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Donu has a total market cap of $180,882.97 and $1.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donu has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009988 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00095950 BTC.

About Donu

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

