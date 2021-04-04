Donut (DONUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $130,359.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.71 million and $130,359.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.