Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02. Dover has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.