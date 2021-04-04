DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

