DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.30 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DragonVein has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 97.9% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.20 or 0.00965507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.00396332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

