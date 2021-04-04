DREP (DREP) Price Tops $2.67 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 10,271.4% against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $29.22 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

