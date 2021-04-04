Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $315,682.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Ducato Protocol Token has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $315,682.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ducato Protocol Token token can currently be purchased for about $27.01 or 0.00046110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Token Profile

Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 tokens. Ducato Protocol Token’s official website is ducato.io

