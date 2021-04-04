Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

