Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

