DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Tops $104.05 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $100.44 or 0.00170727 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and $1.94 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,932 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

