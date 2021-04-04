Dumac Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Cloudera comprises about 1.0% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 3,745,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.