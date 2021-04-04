Dumac Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Asana makes up 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. 1,190,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,028. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

