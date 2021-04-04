Dumac Inc. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.7% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $78,514,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,304. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

