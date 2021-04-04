Dumac Inc. Makes New Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,000. Computer Programs and Systems accounts for about 13.9% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dumac Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $107,318. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

