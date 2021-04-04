Dumac Inc. Purchases New Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,660,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. Overseas Shipholding Group accounts for 6.1% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dumac Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Overseas Shipholding Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

OSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 389,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.84.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at $29,304,081.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

