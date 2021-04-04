Dumac Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,940 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Twilio comprises about 1.3% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

