Dumac Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 924,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

