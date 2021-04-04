Dumac Inc. Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dumac Inc. owned about 0.09% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.13. 545,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

